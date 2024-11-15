F1 News: Andretti Teases 'News' To Come As F1 Popularity Soars in the U.S.
Mario Andretti has hinted at significant "news and changes" in the coming days, following his son Michael Andretti’s recent shift to an advisory role at Andretti Global. While Mario offered full support to his son's decisions, he also opened up on Formula 1's rising popularity in the USA, comparing it with his championship-winning days.
Last year, it seemed nearly certain that Andretti would secure a spot on the F1 grid for 2025 or 2026 in partnership with General Motors. While the FIA granted the necessary approval for a potential second American team, Formula One Management (FOM) ultimately rejected Andretti Cadillac's bid on financial grounds, citing doubts about the team’s potential to add sufficient value to the premier class of motorsport.
It appears Andretti may have a trick up its sleeve with the way it proceeds with the development of its F1 car. The organization also established an impressive 48,000-square-foot facility in Silverstone in April, dedicated to its F1 project. The bold message read:
"We have embarked on the next stage of our preparations to enter the FIA Formula One World Championship with the opening of a new facility at Silverstone Park, UK."
"To date, the F1 project has been split between operations in Silverstone, Indiana and at the GM Tech Center in North Carolina. Our preparations began some time ago with a focus on critical activities such as assembling key staff and focusing on long lead-time activities including aerodynamic design, mechanical design and vehicle dynamics. The new facility will be completed in phases according to commercial and sporting needs and workforce requirements.
"We have said that our work continues at pace – this new facility embodies that work. While we are building an American works team, having a European base is a great way to attract the best in F1® talent and install state-of-the-art machinery."
Mario hinted at further changes in the pipeline following Michael's transition to an advisory role, showing his strong support for his son. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former F1 champion said:
“This is an issue that involves my son Michael and his company, not me.
“What I can say is that there will be news and changes, and that my full support goes to my son for all the decisions and choices he has made during this period and will make in the future to manage the situation as best he can.”
Commenting on the unprecedented surge in F1's popularity following the launch of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries in March 2019, Mario said:
“It is something extraordinary.
“In all my years in the United States I have never perceived such a strong interest in Formula 1, not even in the 1960s when it was followed by Americans anyway.
“There were decades when interest was almost absent, and then suddenly, after the boom of the Netflix series dedicated to the category, an unthinkable love for the sport by Americans broke out.”
Last year, the Formula 1 calendar welcomed a third American circuit with the highly anticipated debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a historic milestone for the sport in the United States. The addition of the iconic race, held on the famous Strip, not only expanded F1’s reach in the country but also underscored the growing appeal and influence of the sport in North America.