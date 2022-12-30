Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan hit out at the seven-time F1 champion.

Controversial former kickboxer and online personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have hit out at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in a video that has surfaced.

Tate is widely known for constantly sparking controversy with his strong misogynistic views, and his disrespectful comments towards Hamilton are no different.

The Tate brothers were attending an F1 race during the 2022 season in the VIP section when Andrew decided to start hitting out at Hamilton saying he could easily beat him in an F1 car. This is an interesting and hilarious statement when you think Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers of all time, holding the record number of championship wins along with F1 icon Michael Schumacher, with seven each.

Andrew said:

“It’s not impressive, I can do that. Get in a car, start, go, left, right, f**k it I’ll go right now. Can’t beat me at this s**t, give me it, give me the car. They won’t give me the car because they know I’ll win. That’s why they won’t give me the car”

Tristan Tate, Andrew's brother, then continued to make fun of Hamilton's height. He said:

“If Lewis Hamilton got out of his car, and I had to fight him for his car, he’s like this tall.

Andrew then went on to call Hamilton a “P**sy, P**sy.” Tristan continued:

"Break his Spine! Snap it! Like crumble him into a ball.”

Someone close by to them mentioned that Hamilton is a vegan so they added this onto their list of hate against the driver.

They also couldn't seem to help themselves from mentioning Hamilton's long-term relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger which ended in 2015. Tristan said that Hamilton "would not be making an impression" on Scherzinger compared to her previous partners.

Andrew Tate had previously been banned from Twitter for his controversial and hateful posts, however, when Elon Musk took over the social media platform, he was allowed back on. Unfortunately, this has ended up getting him in trouble recently as he and Tristan were arrested in Romania after his online back and forth with environmental activist Greta Thunberg.