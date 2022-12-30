Skip to main content

F1 News: Andrew Tate Hits Out At Lewis Hamilton In Disrespectful Re-surfaced Video - "Break His Spine"

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan hit out at the seven-time F1 champion.

Controversial former kickboxer and online personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have hit out at seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in a video that has surfaced. 

Tate is widely known for constantly sparking controversy with his strong misogynistic views, and his disrespectful comments towards Hamilton are no different.

M343557

The Tate brothers were attending an F1 race during the 2022 season in the VIP section when Andrew decided to start hitting out at Hamilton saying he could easily beat him in an F1 car. This is an interesting and hilarious statement when you think Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers of all time, holding the record number of championship wins along with F1 icon Michael Schumacher, with seven each.

Andrew said:

“It’s not impressive, I can do that. Get in a car, start, go, left, right, f**k it I’ll go right now. Can’t beat me at this s**t, give me it, give me the car. They won’t give me the car because they know I’ll win. That’s why they won’t give me the car”

Tristan Tate, Andrew's brother, then continued to make fun of Hamilton's height. He said:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“If Lewis Hamilton got out of his car, and I had to fight him for his car, he’s like this tall.

Andrew then went on to call Hamilton a “P**sy, P**sy.” Tristan continued:

"Break his Spine! Snap it! Like crumble him into a ball.”

M311395

Someone close by to them mentioned that Hamilton is a vegan so they added this onto their list of hate against the driver. 

They also couldn't seem to help themselves from mentioning Hamilton's long-term relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger which ended in 2015. Tristan said that Hamilton "would not be making an impression" on Scherzinger compared to her previous partners.

Andrew Tate had previously been banned from Twitter for his controversial and hateful posts, however, when Elon Musk took over the social media platform, he was allowed back on. Unfortunately, this has ended up getting him in trouble recently as he and Tristan were arrested in Romania after his online back and forth with environmental activist Greta Thunberg. 

M311395
News

F1 News: Andrew Tate Hits Out At Lewis Hamilton In Disrespectful Re-surfaced Video - "Break His Spine"

By Lydia Mee
M343557
News

F1 News: Toto Wolf Confirms He Will Be Looking At Lewis Hamilton's Contract Over Winter Break

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_13610049_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Sky F1 Pundit Talks Sebastian Vettel Return in Red Bull Management Role

By Lydia Mee
220043-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc reveals the weaknesses Ferrari must address

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Vettel Mick
News

F1 News: Audi reveals ideal driver targets in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mclaren f1
News

F1 News: McLaren Team Principal Sheds Light On Ferrari's 2023 Car - "They Are Very Happy..."

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100321_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

Drive to Survive News: Max Verstappen Confirms Place in Netflix Show - "Reached an Agreement"

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2022-12-29 at 13.39.10
News

F1 News: Mercedes Powertrain Director Admits Engine Freeze Was Huge Hurdle For Team

By Lydia Mee