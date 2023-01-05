"On his way to his third championship"

Formula 1 have revealed yet another record that Max Verstappen broke in the 2022 season.

Verstappen dominated the season taking the driver's championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix, taking the Red Bull team to victory in the constructor's championship at the Austin Grand Prix, and breaking the record for number of race wins in a season with 15.

Formula 1 have now just revealed that the Belgian-Dutch driver broke the record for the amount of points won in a single season. They wrote on Twitter:

"Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022 Here's how it compares to his other campaigns"

Fans were quick to react to the news. One fan wrote:

"This guy has just been on another level for the last 2 years! I honestly hope Mercedes and Ferrari have slightly faster packages in 2023 just so we have an entertaining season because if there equal/slower to RB, this guy is running away with his 3rd WDC"

Another fan commented:

"This shows that he is an extremely mature driver and will dominate F1 for many years to come"

Someone else commented comparing Verstappen to his teammate Sergio Perez:

"There may be more points on offer considering there were more races, but you can’t contest his dominance in that car in 2022 especially when compared to Checo’s performance!"

Verstappen is clearly at the height of his career after winning his second consecutive championship in 2022 and it's not looking like he is going to be stopping anytime soon.

The graph shared by Formula 1 shows Verstappen achieved 395.5 points in 2021 and this jumped to 454 in 2022. Red Bull fans will be looking ahead to what the 2023 season has in store for the champion.

The 2023 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March with the pre-season testing the week prior.