F1 News: Aston Martin Announces New Long-Term Partnership Ahead Of Las Vegas GP
Aston Martin has entered a long-term partnership with PUMA, the renowned sportswear manufacturer, which will begin in the 2025 F1 season.
As part of the agreement, PUMA will assume the role of Official Sportswear, Athleisure, and Technical Gear Partner for Aston Martin. This collaboration positions PUMA’s branding prominently on the AMR25 car for the 2025 season.
Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin, commented on the new partnership:
“We are excited to welcome PUMA to the Aston Martin Aramco family.
“This partnership celebrates our shared drive for innovation, speed, and precision – values that resonate with fans around the globe.
“Together, we are shaping a new way for fans to connect with our team, and we are excited to see how this collaboration comes to life in 2025.”
PUMA’s integration into the Aston Martin team is seen as a natural extension of their significant presence in motorsport. The sportswear brand has a long history of involvement in the racing world, dating back to the 1980s, and currently holds partnerships with other prominent F1 teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams, and Sauber. Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA, commented:
“Partnering with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team marks a significant milestone in our long-standing history of motorsport.
“Just like the team, PUMA is committed to advancing the sport through cutting-edge innovations.
“We are excited to support Aston Martin Aramco’s success by providing high-performance racewear, and to inspire the team’s fans with premium products and compelling stories from the world of motorsports.”
PUMA's move to partner with Aston Martin comes as it deepens its involvement in Formula 1, as evidenced by their ongoing collaborations with other notable teams and their recent multi-year partnership with the F1 series. PUMA has also been expanding its influence beyond the race track, engaging in initiatives such as naming Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc as a global brand ambassador and collaborating with artists like A$AP Rocky to create motorsport-inspired collections.
This comes after the team confirmed that Dan Fallows has stepped down as Technical Director, although he remains in the Aston Martin group. Speaking about the move, Fallows commented:
"In my time at Aston Martin, it has been a joy and a privilege to guide the technical team on their journey towards being race and championship winners.
"It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon."