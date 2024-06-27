F1 News: Aston Martin Confirms Lance Stroll Future
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has officially announced a contract extension with Lance Stroll into 2025 and beyond. This extension marks a significant phase for the team, as they continue to fortify their lineup with familiar talent amid evolving Formula One regulations.
Lance Stroll, who joined Aston Martin in 2019, has since participated in over 150 Formula One races, achieving three podium finishes. His continued partnership with the team not only celebrates his past contributions but also cements his role in its future aspirations. Operating from their base in Silverstone, the team emphasizes continuity and stability which have been deemed crucial for collective performance and strategic development.
Stroll commented on the multi-year contract extension, in a press release from the team:
"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond.
"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."
Mike Krack, the Team Principal of Aston Martin, underscored the strategic importance of maintaining a stable driver lineup.
"We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco. He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.
"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."
As Formula One prepares for a new era with regulatory changes in 2026, securing experienced and adaptable drivers like Stroll and Fernando Alonso indicates Aston Martin’s readiness to tackle the forthcoming challenges.