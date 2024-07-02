F1 News: Aston Martin Makes Huge New CEO Appointment
The Aston Martin Formula 1 Team announced a significant leadership change today, appointing Andy Cowell as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective from October 1, 2024. Cowell, a highly respected figure in Formula One engineering, will succeed Martin Whitmarsh, taking over the reins by the end of the year.
Andy Cowell's illustrious career began at Cosworth, followed by a stint at BMW Motorsport in 2000, and a pivotal role at Mercedes-Ilmor in 2004. His tenure at Mercedes Benz HPE as Engineering Director, and later as Managing Director at Mercedes AMG HPP from 2013 to 2020, underscored a period of remarkable success, securing multiple Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.
Lawrence Stroll, the Executive Chairman to whom Cowell will report, praised the outgoing CEO, Martin Whitmarsh, for his pivotal role in developing the team and delivering significant milestones, including the AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone. Stroll commented in a press release from the team:
"I would like to thank Martin who has been instrumental in our growth phase as a business. In the last three years, he has developed the team and has helped us achieve some significant milestones, including fostering our relationship with Honda and delivering our state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone.
"I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team at a crucial time. Together with our works partnership with Honda, the commitment from our title partner Aramco and Andy's leadership we are on track to become a world championship winning team. Andy has my full backing and will have every resource available to win."
Martin Whitmarsh endorsed his successor, reflecting on Cowell's proven track record at Mercedes HPP.
"I have known Andy for many years and brought him to Mercedes HPP in 2004 where he became Managing Director between 2013 and 2020, achieving huge success in the business and sport. He will be an incredible asset to Aston Martin Aramco and will make a significant contribution to the execution of our strategy going forward.
"Andy's arrival in October and the completion of the AMR Technology Campus will allow me to step away and focus on other projects in my life, knowing that the foundations have been established with an impressive team, inspiring vision and advanced facilities to achieve success in F1."
Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Cowell remarked:
"I am thrilled to join Lawrence's exciting project and look forward to working with the talented group of people that has been assembled. F1 has always been my competitive passion, and I am joining Aston Martin Aramco at an exciting time with the imminent completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco."