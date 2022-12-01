F1 News: Aston Martin "on target" to meet development targets

Aston's team principal - Mike Krack - has discussed the Silverstone squad's development progress since his arrival earlier this year.

The start of the 2022 season was immensely difficult for Aston Martin, who found themselves significantly off the pace in the first round at Bahrain.

There were major concerns about the team's ability to recover from this slow start, given that the AMR22 was lacking performance in several departments.

Despite these initial challenges, Aston Martin made substantial progress throughout the season - thanks to a combination of updates and a better understanding of their package.

Speaking with motorsport.com, team principal Mike Krack has explained his satisfaction with the team's response to adversity:

"From the way we started the year, I think we were behind schedule.

"But I think we caught up quite well. I think in year three, we need to see a clear improvement, a clear step in terms of performance.

"Yeah, I would say we're on target. I think it's a very impressive recovery.

"You clearly see the impact of people like Dan joining and others, mixing with people who were there already."

Aston Martin has received sizable investment in recent years, with Lawrence Stroll willing to fund new infrastructure to improve the team's chances of competing.

The team's new factories and wind tunnels will come online within the next few years, which could provide an edge in research and development.

New facilities and equipment are no guarantee of success, but Aston Martin's engineers will still be pleased with the improved resources at their disposal.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has made no secret of his ambitions to climb the grid and fight at the front with Aston Martin.

Having spent the last two seasons predominantly fighting for the lesser midfield positions, there will be pressure to take a meaningful step forward in 2023.

Fernando Alonso's arrival is indicative of the potential within the Aston Martin camp, though it remains unclear whether this will be realised in the foreseeable future.

Aston's objective for next year will be to push itself to the front of the midfield, providing a foundation to build upon for the remainder of these regulations.

Given the team's progress throughout the 2022 season, it seems reasonable that Aston Martin can make another positive step next year.