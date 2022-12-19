F1 News: Aston Martin sets out development targets for the 2023 season

Aston Martin's Team Principal - Mike Krack - has outlined the targets the team is working to achieve for the 2023 season.

The Silverstone-based squad has largely failed to match the widespread excitement and expectation that accompanied Aston Martin's arrival in 2021.

Despite the increased investment and appointment of new personnel in recent years, Aston Martin has failed to establish itself at the front of the midfield pack.

The British team will be encouraged by its development in the second half of 2022, but more improvements will be necessary to make reasonable gains on the top three teams.

As quoted by Racingnews365, via F1FAll.com, Mike Krack has outlined what he describes as realistic expectations for next year:

"We finished seventh last season. That should be better next year, we have to take a step.

"I think it would be rude to say that we want to participate at the very front next year - that is too ambitious and unrealistic. But we do want to take that significant step.

"I also think that with the steps we have already taken so far, and with the recruitment of Fernando Alonso, we can make that happen.

"We've seen a battle for fourth in the World Championship... if we can get involved in that battle, it would be such a step."

Mike Krack's evaluation seems an appropriate combination of ambition and realism, with the Aston Team Principal cautious about raising expectations over the winter.

There is ultimately little to be gained by being overly confident about your package over the winter, given that this could backfire badly when the season begins.

Whilst Fernando Alonso's arrival indicates the team's ambition, Aston will likely face less scrutiny heading into 2023.

This will allow the AMR23 machine to surpass expectations and demonstrate the team's intentions of climbing the field in Formula 1.