F1 News: Audi Announces Dual Management Structure With Ferrari And Red Bull Hires
Audi has announced that new hires Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley will form a “dual management” structure within the team when the German manufacturer completes the takeover of the Sauber F1 team in 2026.
With around 18 months to go until the start of a new era of regulations in Formula 1, when Audi officially enters the F1 grid, the German automotive giant has begun setting the groundwork for the team's managerial structure after the recent ousting of Sauber team CEO Andreas Seidl and chairman of the board Oliver Hoffmann, following a reported internal power struggle between the top men.
The appointment of former Ferrari team principal Binotto was then announced, followed by the signing of Red Bull's sporting director, Wheatley, who confirmed a deal to join for the 2025 season. He will commence his new role in July 2025, following a gardening leave.
To clarify the roles of both team bosses, Audi has drawn lines of responsibility as part of a dual management structure. The duo will directly report to Audi CEO Gernot Dollner in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG.
Wheatley will oversee team operations during events and serve as the media spokesperson. Meanwhile, CTO and COO Binotto will manage the factory’s technical department in Hinwil, overseeing the design and development of new Audi cars, as well as supervising the team’s engine plant in Neuburg.
Dollner explained the dual management in an official statement:
“The decision in favour of a dual management team is part of the realignment of the control structure of the future factory team in the context of the full takeover of all shares in the Sauber Group by Audi.
“I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal for our future Formula 1 team.
“Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula 1 race victories and world championship titles in his Formula 1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock. He is a very valuable addition to our team.
“With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1.
“I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi.
“Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1.”
Adding to the statement, Binotto said:
“I have known Jonathan for many years and rate him highly as an experienced and committed motorsport expert.
“[As] 2026 is not a long time away now, I’m looking forward to setting up the new racing team for Audi along with Jonathan and leading it to success.”
Wheatley expressed his excitement and looked forward to the Audi project with Binotto. He said:
“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the journey over the last eighteen years and will leave with many fond memories.
“However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.
“Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.”