F1 News: Audi Offers Update on 2026 Power Unit - 'Significant Milestones Achieved'
Audi has revealed significant progress in the development of its Formula 1 power unit, slated for competition in 2026. Aligning with the sport’s shift towards more sustainable technologies, Audi entered into a strategic partnership with Sauber last year, signaling its intent not only to compete but to innovate at the pinnacle of auto racing.
At Audi’s state-of-the-art facility in Neuburg, Germany, the development of the power unit—a complex integration of a combustion engine, electric motor, battery, and control electronics—has reached dynamic stages on the rigorous test benches. CEO Adam Baker of Audi Formula Racing described the advancements via a press release:
"After just two years, our power unit is running dynamically on the test bench. The Audi Power Unit has already covered simulated race distances on the test bench. We gained a lot of testing time with the individual components in 2023 and were able to incorporate the experience gained into the next construction stages in parallel."
The collaboration extends to Sauber’s facility in Hinwil, where both teams are embracing a "genuine factory team mode," intensifying their preparations and synergies. With 22 advanced test benches and myriad high-tech tools at their disposal, Audi is not leaving any stone unturned.
The pursuit of excellence is matched by an emphasis on sustainability, a critical aspect of F1’s 2026 regulations which will see an increased role for electrical power and mandate the use of 100% sustainable fuels.
'Intensity is a good keyword for our performance development," CTO Stefan Dreyer remarked, highlighting the precision and ambition driving their efforts, "So far, we have achieved all the targets we set ourselves for performance and efficiency in this phase."
The progress is particularly noteworthy given Audi's decision to build its F1 operations from scratch under the stringent cost cap imposed by the sport’s financial regulations. This approach not only underscores Audi’s commitment but levels the playing field with well-established F1 teams. The proximity to Audi Headquarters in Ingolstadt enhances this effect, facilitating easy access to a broad pool of expertise.
Cultural integration and team dynamics play a significant role in Audi's strategy. The team boasts a diverse mix of individuals from 23 different countries, and the fusion of Audi Sport's internal motorsport expertise with fresh external F1-specific skills has expedited their developmental pace. Dreyer proudly notes the collaborative spirit, saying:
"Not only do we have a broad international base, but we have also strengthened our existing motorsport expertise at Audi Sport with external F1 expertise. This has helped to accelerate our learning curve considerably."
Looking forward, Audi is set to redefine competitiveness in Formula 1. With a carefully curated blend of advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering team spirit, Audi is not just participating in the race but is gearing up to be a formidable contender in the 2026 championship and beyond. Whether it comes to fruition, though, is a completely different question.