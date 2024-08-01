F1 News: Audi Officially Confirms Red Bull Director Signing
Audi has officially announced the appointment of Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull Racing sporting director, as the Team Principal for its new Formula 1 team. This move comes as Audi ramps up preparations to make a grand entry into F1 when it takes over Sauber in 2026.
Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG, shared his enthusiasm for Wheatley's joining, commenting in a press release from the team:
“I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal for our future Formula 1 team. Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula 1 race victories and World Championship titles in his Formula 1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock. He is a very valuable addition to our team.
“With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1. I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi. Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1.“
Wheatley echoed this sentiment, stating:
“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last eighteen years and will leave with many fond memories. However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge. Also I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.“
Mattia Binotto, who has also just signed with Audi as chief technical officer, welcomed Wheatley to the team, explaining:
“I have known Jonathan for many years and rate him highly as an experienced and committed motorsport expert. 2026 is not a long time away now, and I’m looking forward to setting up the new racing team for Audi along with Jonathan and leading it to success.“
Wheatley's professional journey in Formula 1 has been impressive, beginning in the early 1990s with Benetton Formula One, where he rose to the rank of chief mechanic before moving to Red Bull Racing. At Red Bull, Wheatley excelled as the Sporting Director, contributing to the team's capture of six Constructors' and seven Drivers' World Championships.
In their new roles at Sauber Motorsport AG, Wheatley and Binotto will co-head the management team, with both reporting directly to Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board. As Team Principal, Wheatley will focus on racing performance and operational management at race events, while Binotto, as COO and CTO, will oversee the operational running and the technical development of future racing cars.