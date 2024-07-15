F1 News: Audi Reveals Huge New Formula 1 Partnerships Ahead of Entry
As Formula 1 prepares for Audi's highly anticipated entry in 2026, the automaker has announced a significant partnership with global energy company bp, including its specialist lubricants division, Castrol. This technical and sponsorship collaboration is designed to harness mutual expertise and innovation, aligning perfectly with the upcoming FIA F1 Technical Regulations.
Audi and bp are no strangers to one other, having collaborated successfully in various motorsports arenas since the 1980s. The partnership will focus on the development of advanced sustainable fuels and high-performance lubricants, aiming to meet and exceed the FIA's stipulation that these fuels achieve at least 65% greenhouse gas emissions savings compared to conventional petrol. This initiative is already underway, with development timelines synchronized with Audi's F1 power unit testing phases.
The collaboration extends to the specialized creation of engine lubricants and EV fluids, crucial for enhancing the efficiency and performance of Audi’s new V6 turbo engine and the accompanying electric motor and battery components. Castrol EDGE lubricants and Castrol ON range products are set to play pivotal roles in this technical endeavor.
Moreover, bp has garnered the title of the first official partner of Audi’s future factory team in Formula 1. Both bp and Castrol, along with Aral, bp’s prominent fuel and retail brand in Germany, will enjoy extensive marketing and branding rights, symbolizing a robust union in the high-stakes arena of Formula 1 racing.
Andreas Seidl, CEO of the Audi F1 Team, expressed immense satisfaction with the partnership:
“Audi and bp have always worked together successfully in motorsport. We are delighted that we can take this special partnership to the next level in Formula 1. Audi stands for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and bp and Castrol also aspire to deliver the best technologies in the field of fuels and lubricants. This is a perfect match. It is a strong signal for Audi’s future F1 factory team that we have been able to establish this partnership at such an early stage. We sense the appeal of the Audi F1 Project and how many renowned companies want to work with Audi in Formula 1.”
Echoing this sentiment, Nicola Buck, SVP Marketing at bp, highlighted the strategic advantages of this partnership:
“We are proud that Audi has once again chosen to partner with bp and Castrol, this time for their entry into Formula 1. It gives our premium brands the opportunity to showcase our technical expertise at the pinnacle of motorsport. We are already making great progress with the Audi F1 Project on the development of the bp fuel and Castrol lubricants as we seek to innovate and unlock maximum engine performance for the Audi F1 Power Unit from 2026.”
Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing GmbH, further emphasized the competition and innovation this partnership entails, especially in the realm of sustainable fuels.
“This partnership is of great importance to us. There will be strong competition in the field of sustainable fuels in Formula 1 from 2026. In view of the high performance potential, it was important for us to start our fuel testing at the end of 2022 with bp as our partner. The combustion process is highly complex and can only be optimized by developing the engine in combination with the fuel properties. That’s why at Audi Formula Racing, where we are well advanced with Audi’s F1 power unit development, we use all three single-cylinder test benches allowed by the FIA regulations intensively for fuel development. It is impressive how many different fuel variants we have developed to date as we prepare for our 2026 race season. I am convinced that we are perfectly positioned with bp and Castrol.”
With such strategic preparations and advanced technological undertakings, Audi and bp are looking to set new benchmarks in the sport, eyeing not only competitive edge but also sustainability, as the thrilling countdown to 2026 continues.