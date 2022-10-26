F1 News: Audi to join F1 in 2026 with Sauber

After months of speculation, Audi has confirmed they will enter Formula 1 with the Swiss-based Sauber as their strategic partner for 2026 and beyond.

Audi had already announced their entry into Formula 1, but there was still no official statement on which team they would enter the sport with.

The German manufacturers were always clear that their entrance into F1 would involve working with an existing team - rather than creating a new entry - so this news clarifies this aspect.

One of the most important aspects of this collaboration is that Audi will introduce its own power units to the team from its entry in 2026, adding another engine manufacturer to Formula 1.

Audi will therefore spend the next few years diligently working to have a respectable start when they enter Formula 1, considering the complexity and difficulty of manufacturing engines in the sport.

Honda has proven that it takes time to create a competitive and reliable engine in F1, so Audi was wise to give itself several years to prepare for its 2026 entry.

Sauber will still be responsible for manufacturing and developing the car, so in this sense, there is a clear continuation for the Hinwil-based squad.

Audi said the following in their announcement:

"The next important milestone on the road to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship has been completed: Audi has selected Sauber as a strategic partner for the project ad plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber group.

"The partnership will see the traditional Swiss racing team competing as the Audi factory team from 2026 onwards during the power unit developed by Audi."

"While the power unit will be created at Audi's Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Sauber will develop and manufacture the race car at its site in Hinwil.