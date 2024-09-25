F1 News: Austin Grand Prix Track Undergoes Big Changes After 2023 Issues
With Formula 1 heading to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, the track is being resurfaced for the race in October. Authorities aim to eliminate potholes from the track that affected the F1 cars last year, leading to a change in race results.
In the 2023 round at COTA, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified after finishing 2nd and 3rd due to irregularities in the planks, which failed to meet the specified thickness as per the regulations. Mercedes and Ferrari attributed the issue to the sprint format and the track's potholes. In response, the circuit's management has decided to resurface the track ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 United States GP, as per a report by Soymotor.com.
The circuit's management has three weeks to complete the job before the race weekend arrives toward the end of October. With the Autumn break at hand, Formula 1 teams also have the chance to work on their cars' upgrades, not only for the remaining six races but also for the 2025 season, which marks the last year of the current ground effect era.
This is especially crucial for teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari. The Milton Keynes outfit suffered heavily as a result of balance problems on its RB20 F1 car this season. Although Sergio Perez first encountered the issue, it became more pronounced in Max Verstappen's car as the summer break approached. Despite the team's efforts, the problem has been difficult to resolve. However, Red Bull plans to introduce upgrades for Austin, aiming to restore the car's dominant pace and challenge championship rival McLaren.
Ferrari and Mercedes have faced similar struggles with inconsistent race results due to ongoing setup issues with their cars. Meanwhile, McLaren continued its strong form at the Marina Bay Street Circuit last weekend, where Lando Norris secured another victory, finishing over 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Max Verstappen.
Although new asphalt is being laid, Austin recently hosted the Lone Star Le Mans, marking the World Endurance Championship’s return to the track since 2020. While there were no reported complaints about potholes after the race, resurfacing the medium-speed circuit remains essential to ensure a smooth Formula 1 weekend.
The issues with potholes in Austin extend beyond Formula 1. Despite being a permanent circuit, the Circuit of the Americas has earned a reputation for having one of the most troublesome surfaces on the calendar. MotoGP riders also faced significant challenges with the track, especially during their 2021 visit.