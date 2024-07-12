F1 News: Bernie Ecclestone Reveals Involvement In Return Of Controversial Figure
Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula 1 CEO, has revealed that he orchestrated the dramatic return of Flavio Briatore to Alpine, now rebranded under Renault's Alpine banner. Briatore, previously ousted from Formula 1 following the 2008 Singapore 'Crashgate' scandal, steps back into the limelight as an executive advisor amid Alpine's tumultuous start in the 2024 F1 season.
Briatore's return was facilitated by Ecclestone after a telling conversation with Renault CEO Luca de Meo. Ecclestone commented in an interview with Blick:
“I spoke to Renault boss Luca de Meo on the phone for a long time.
“He was desperate. Then the word Briatore came up. We quickly agreed that in such a confused situation, only a doer, a rascal among angels could help. And there are enough saints in the Grand Prix circus!
“Flavio’s great strength has always been: ‘Keep the discussions short, do and think big!
“You don’t need friends in Formula 1, you only need success.”
Since Briatore's involvement, signs of improvement at Alpine have been reported. Drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have both made it to Q3 sessions in Spain and Austria, respectively, showing potential despite setbacks, like the technical issues at the British GP which halted Gasly's points streak.
Looking towards the future, Briatore's eyes are set firmly on 2026, aligning with the introduction of new chassis and power unit regulations in Formula 1. During an interview with RAI Radio, Briatore confidently shared, as quoted by Planet F1:
“In 2026 I will win races, Alpine will be on the podium then, how many we will be able to do I don’t know.
“This year, we have many handicaps, we are reshaping the whole team.”