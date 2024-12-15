F1 News: Brad Pitt Shares Heartfelt Message To Lewis Hamilton After Tearful Mercedes Farewell
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who is just days away from moving to Ferrari next year, addressed the Mercedes staff one last time. The seven-time world champion received a grand and emotional farewell as he visited the staff in Stuttgart before heading to Brackley and Brixworth, the respective hubs for Mercedes' chassis and engine operations. The bombshell move also prompted Hollywood star Brad Pitt to post on X, wishing the F1 "legend" the best for his journey at Ferrari.
Following the Abu Dhabi season finale, Hamilton flew to Kuala Lumpur to meet Mercedes' title sponsor, Petronas, for the last time before visiting each of the German automaker's headquarters as part of his farewell celebrations. An emotional Hamilton was later seen in a Mercedes convertible, wiping the tears from his eyes as his team gave him a final send-off.
Addressing the staff at Mercedes' Brixworth facility, the 39-year-old said:
“You know, Mercedes has changed my life.
“Growing up in Stevenage, dreaming of one day being in Formula 1 and being a World Champion. And definitely back then, it was me and my two parents. I didn’t know that there would be a huge amount of people that I get to work with, who would be the ones to life me up and take me on that journey to winning something like that.
“I’m going to always be looking on the screens and seeing where you guys are. I’m always going to be wishing you all the absolute best.
“I believe in you. I’ll continue to believe in you. And when you do have that success, I’ll be so proud of you, to know that I was hopefully a little bit part of your dream that you’re living as well.
“So, a huge thank you to you all. All my love. I want to wish you and your families well.”
“And I do hope, as I said, in many years to come, I’ll be able to come back and see you all.
“So, big, big thank you everybody.” [sic]
Hamilton is also associated with Brad Pitt through his co-producer role in the upcoming movie on Formula 1 called 'F1.'The film follows Pitt as a veteran Formula 1 driver staging a determined comeback to mentor an up-and-coming talent, played by Damson Idris. Together, they race for the fictional APXGP team, navigating the challenges of competition and teamwork. He said on X:
"Lewis, you’ve redefined what it means to be a legend on and off the track. It’s been an honor to witness your greatness. Here’s to what’s next, champ."