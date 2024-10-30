F1 News: Brazilian GP Threat Emerges As Drivers Prepare For Uncertain Factor
Formula 1 drivers face great uncertainty after Interlagos Circuit in Brazil was resurfaced and water-blasted ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. What adds to the unpredictability factor is the wet weather forecast expected for the entirety of the race weekend.
As part of maintenance, the circuit received a complete resurfacing, which exposed the fresh binding materials in the asphalt. To minimize the effects of oils and bitumen on the new 4.3-kilometer surface, track authorities conducted a thorough water-blasting to clear any excess material forming over the top layer.
However, the process has increased abrasion levels of the track surface, and a wet racetrack could pose challenges to Formula 1 teams. Pirelli will be introducing the hard-to-soft C3-C4-C5 tires, which are much softer than the tires used last season in Brazil.
According to Racingnews365, the conditions could mimic the Turkish Grand Prix of 2020, where drivers struggled for grip on a wet track, with many posting lap times slower by 10 to 15 seconds. The challenge comes amid Pirelli's server crash during last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, which led to the data for timing screens and broadcast graphics appearing incorrectly during the qualifying session.
Pirelli Motorsport's Mario Isola revealed he was unsure about the reason behind the IT problem and that his team was investigating the matter. Thus, he could not guarantee that the problem would not reappear since the root cause had not been identified. He told the media:
“There was a crash of the system. Basically, the system was not working.
“We didn't receive the data from the tablet [used to log the tyres each driver is on when leaving the garage], so we didn't have the data on our server and it was impossible to communicate that to F1.
“We are investigating the reason why we had this issue because it never happened in many years. It’s strange.
“Our system obviously works with Wi-Fi and other systems that are provided by other companies.
“We need to understand where the issue came from to avoid that it happens [in the Mexican GP on Sunday] and other occasions.
“To be honest, it was strange because it never happened before. We will investigate.”
To commemorate 30 years since Ayrton Senna’s tragic passing at Imola, Pirelli has crafted special podium caps and a unique pole position award for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Senna won the Brazilian GP twice in his career. The drivers making it to the podium will be honored with podium caps in the colors of the Brazilian flag, featuring the Senna logo. Additionally, the pole position award will be auctioned in collaboration with the Senna Institute.