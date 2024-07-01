F1 News: British Grand Prix Weather Predicts Rain-Soaked Weekend In Silverstone
As the Formula 1 circus descends on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, teams and fans alike are bracing for a weekend dominated by unpredictable weather, with rain showers likely to play a crucial role in the proceedings.
Friday - Free Practice 1 & 2
The opening day of the weekend, featuring Free Practice 1 and 2, is set to encounter a series of showers with a high chance of rain pegged at 60%. Throughout the day, temperatures will hover around a cool 17°C, juxtaposed with a palpable humidity of 72%. Winds from the southwest will blow at 10 to 20 mph, adding an additional layer of challenge as drivers navigate the track. As night falls, temperatures are expected to dip to 9°C with continued showers, though the chance of rain will decrease slightly to 40%.
Saturday - Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
Saturday brings a slight respite with partly cloudy skies during Free Practice 3 and the critical Qualifying session. The day promises slightly better conditions with a lower rain probability of 24%, though the temperature will remain constant at 17°C. By night, the skies will remain partly clouded with a minimal rain chance, providing teams and fans a brief interlude from the daytime's dampness.
Sunday - Grand Prix
Sunday is forecasted to have afternoon showers with the temperature peaking at a slightly warmer 18°C. The chance of rain increases to 34%, demanding strategic genius from the teams regarding tire choices and pit stops. The consistent wind from the west-southwest will persist, challenging the drivers’ skill in maintaining control and speed through Silverstone’s iconic corners like ‘Copse’ and ‘Maggots and Becketts’.