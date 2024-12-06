F1 News: Cadillac Announces New Team Principal
Formula 1's 11th team, Cadillac, which was recently approved by the FOM to join the F1 grid, has now unveiled its new team principal, bringing with him a wealth of experience in team management, engineering, and operations across both Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The team is the result of a collaboration between Andretti and General Motors and is set to make its highly anticipated F1 debut in 2026.
The American outfit’s entry into Formula 1 wasn’t straightforward, as its initial proposal under the Andretti Cadillac name was rejected by FOM earlier this year. Despite this setback, the team pressed on, quietly expanding its resources and strengthening its staff. Michael Andretti, who had been at the helm, stepped down from his ownership role, transferring control to Dan Towriss. The organization also switched to a new identity as TWG Global, and it’s believed that this shift, alongside boosted backing from GM, was pivotal in securing the FOM’s approval for Cadillac’s F1 entry.
In the latest development, TWG CEO Towriss announced the appointment of Graeme Lowdon, the former team principal of Virgin/Marussia, as Cadillac's new team principal. Lowdon led the team during its time in Formula 1 from 2010 to 2015. After Lowdon's departure in 2015, the team continued under the Manor Racing banner for another season before it was dissolved.
Speaking on his signing as Cadillac's new team principal, the 59-year-old said:
“I’m truly honoured to be appointed as the team principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me.
“I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people. This is a team with a real love for,
and desire to go racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that.
"Racing is at the very heart of everything that we do. This is what I want to see in a team, and I really want to be part of it.
"I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition. I look forward to the challenge of racing. In the meantime, our work continues at pace."
Towriss revealed Graeme has been assisting the team since two years. He added:
"Graeme has been advising our team for the last two years as we have built out our operations. His
experience on both the technical and managerial sides of Formula 1 and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula 1 team."
General Motors president Mark Reuss added:
"Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years, and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as team principal.
"He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavours, on or off the track.”