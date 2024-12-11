F1 News: Cadillac Chief Reveals Reason Behind Ferrari Partnership For 2026 Debut
Cadillac, Formula 1's newest team, recently announced a multi-year agreement with Ferrari to supply its power units and gearboxes starting in 2026, when the team debuts on the F1 grid. The outfit, spearheaded by a partnership between TWG Global and General Motors, named Graeme Lowdon as its team principal. Lowdon acknowledged the technical partnership, revealing the key reasons behind the decision to select Ferrari as its engine supplier. Cadillac will be the second American team on the F1 grid to be powered by a Ferrari PU after Haas.
Ferrari currently provides engines to both Haas and Sauber, but with Audi set to take over the Hinwil outfit in 2026, Cadillac will step in as Ferrari's second customer team in the same year, taking Sauber's place.
As explained by Lowdon, selecting the right powertrain supplier for Cadillac's Formula 1 debut was critical, and the team believes this goal has been met with Ferrari. However, this partnership is expected to last only two years, as General Motors plans to introduce its own power units starting in 2028, transitioning Cadillac to a works team in F1.
From 2026, Formula 1 will see Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Red Bull Powertrains, and Audi as the primary power unit suppliers, with Mercedes and Ferrari standing as the most established and experienced engine providers in the sport. Despite this, Lowdon briefly touched upon why Cadillac decided to partner with Ferrari for its engines, explaining the key factors behind the decision. He said:
"We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies.
"Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari’s passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people."
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur also spoke about adding the second American team, supported by automotive giant General Motors, as a customer. This move ensures Ferrari will continue to supply engines to two customer teams in 2026. He added:
"It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States.
"We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration.
"It means we will continue to have two 'customer teams' in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari."