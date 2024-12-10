F1 News: Cadillac Confirms Power Unit Supplier With Multi-Year Agreement
Cadillac F1 will partner with Ferrari for power units and gearboxes in a "multi-year agreement" from 2026.
General Motors, operating under the Cadillac brand, is overseeing the team's operations. The team will be supported by TWG Global, which has recently assumed control of Andretti Global. Earlier proposals featuring the Andretti name were rejected, but with a revised bid led by businessman Dan Towriss, the entry is now provisionally accepted for 2026. A final confirmation is awaited, which hinges on the approval from the FIA, the governing body of Formula 1, for the entry of Andretti Formula Racing into the competition.
Initially, Cadillac intends to build its own power units by 2028. However, due to the upcoming engine and chassis regulations set for 2026, they have opted to onboard help from Ferrari to supply power units and gearboxes for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Such assistance allows Cadillac to channel its focus on building the team without the immediate pressure of powertrain development.
Ferrari confirmed in a statement:
"Ferrari N.V. today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved."
Taking the helm as team principal for the Cadillac project is Graeme Lowdon, known for his leadership roles within Virgin/Marussia/Manor. Commenting on his upcoming role, Lowdon explained:
“I’m truly honored to be appointed as the Team Principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me,” said Lowdon.
“I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people. This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that. Racing is at the very heart of everything that we do.
“This is what I want to see in a team, and I really want to be part of it. I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition. I look forward to the challenge of racing. In the meantime, our work continues at pace.”
General Motors President Mark Reuss also stated:
“Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as Team Principal. He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team, and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavors, on or off the track.”