F1 News: Cadillac Reveals Key Details About 2026 Driver Lineup
Former Formula 1 World Champion Mario Andretti, now a director for the new General Motors-backed team set to debut as Cadillac, has opened up about the new team's driver lineup for 2026, the season that not only marks a new era of regulations for the sport but also the entry of Cadillac and Audi on the F1 grid.
The German automaker is set to join Formula 1's premier tier by acquiring the Sauber F1 team, while Cadillac has officially been confirmed as the sport's eleventh team earlier this week. This marks a major milestone for the iconic American brand, further solidifying the growing influence of U.S. motorsport on the global F1 stage amidst the sport's surging popularity in America.
Andretti will continue contributing to the project in a consulting capacity. With General Motors as the primary backer, his insights and extensive expertise will play a vital role in guiding the venture as it transitions to compete in Formula 1 under the Cadillac brand. Speaking of the new team's driver lineup, Andretti has displayed interest in having nine-time IndyCar race winner Colton Herta on board, especially given his inclination to have one American driver on the team.
However, Herta currently faces the hurdle of falling short of the 40 Super Licence points required for an F1 seat, despite earning 30 points this season by finishing second in the overall drivers' standings. To qualify for an F1 entry in 2026, he would need to finish fourth or higher in the standings next year. While he meets the team's criteria as a "young American talent," Andretti confirmed that the team's second driver will be an experienced Formula 1 veteran, regardless of nationality.
When NBC News asked Andretti if he would prioritize finding American drivers, like Colton Herta, he said:
"Right now, I think yes.
“You mentioning candidates — he’s definitely one that’s considered.
“I think you have to keep those options open, since it’s going to be a whole next season where we’re not going to be players."
Current F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has expressed interest in the 2026 Cadillac seat, while Liam Lawson said it would be an added advantage to have two more seats on the grid. When Andretti was asked about the significance of such statements, he answered:
“They said it all. There are more drivers available than teams at the moment.
“Ten teams seems a lot, but there’s a lot more drivers, lot more talent out there.
“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent. These are the objectives at the moment.”