F1 News: Cadillac Reveals Strong 'Preference' For Formula 1 Power Unit Supplier
1978 Formula 1 World Champion Mario Andretti, now serving as a director for the new General Motors-backed team set to debut as Cadillac, has revealed a strong preference for using Ferrari power units in the team's F1 cars starting in 2026. Andretti envisions this as a temporary solution, covering a two-year period until Cadillac can develop and introduce its own power units by 2028.
The update arrives as Formula 1 has confirmed reaching an "agreement in principle" with General Motors to introduce Cadillac as an eleventh team on the grid in 2026. This landmark decision marks a significant step for the Cadillac brand and represents a huge moment for American motorsport's presence on the global F1 stage.
Although Andretti Global's attempt to join the F1 grid through Michael Andretti's Andretti Cadillac bid was ultimately unsuccessful, his father, Mario, will remain involved in the project in a consulting role. Backed primarily by GM, Mario's strategic involvement ensures his wealth of expertise supports the venture, aiding in its transition under the Cadillac branding for its Formula 1 ambitions.
Cadillac had originally planned to use Renault power units starting in 2026, but Renault recently decided to shut down its F1 engine project at the Viry Chatillon factory due to rising costs. As a result, Alpine will switch to Mercedes for its power units after the 2024 season. This has forced Cadillac to explore alternative power unit suppliers, with Mario identifying Ferrari as the most suitable option. Ferrari will have a customer supply available once Audi takes over the Sauber F1 team in 2026. Speaking on Ferrari being the best option, Mario told NBC News:
"That’s what we’re talking about. That’s not definite yet, but that’s the objective. And that’s the preference."
That could put the new F1 team in a strong position if Ferrari manages to produce a potent power unit for the new era of regulations. Mario added:
"Absolutely. Even my history with Ferrari, and my relationship with Mr. Ferrari — all of it plays, plays tremendously. There’s so many factors here that make a lot of sense. It will be best of all worlds."
When asked if Cadillac was in talks with other power unit suppliers on the F1 grid, Mario said:
"Not yet, no."
The 84-year-old former champion emphasized that striking a power unit deal with Ferrari was the ultimate objective. He said:
"We’re staying with that objective."