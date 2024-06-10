F1 News: Canadian GP Promoters Reprimanded After Track Invasion Caused Chaos
At the end of the Canadian Grand Prix, as the drivers embarked on their cooldown laps and made their way back to Parc Ferme, numerous spectators prematurely invaded the track. This safety breach prompted an immediate response from the FIA, who called upon the promoters, the Octane Racing Group, for a critical review of their handling of event security.
An inquiry spearheaded by the race stewards unearthed a violation of article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code, pinning the blame on the local promoters for "failure to take reasonable measures" to secure the track. The official letter from the Stewards noted:
"A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the track in several areas while the race was finishing and cars were still on track. The security measures and/or security officers and/or equipment which were expected to be in place for the Event were not either enforced or were not sufficient resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators and drivers."
The Stewards continued:
"The Stewards heard from representatives from the Promoter and from the FIA and considered the video evidence available on the above facts.
"The Promoter candidly admitted that the safety measures in place did not achieve the goal to prevent spectators from entering the track. They concurred with the FIA Sporting Delegate and the Race Director report and agreed that this was an unacceptable situation.
"The Promoter stated, in mitigation, that they would conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to remediate in time for the next event in Canada. They also expressed their disappointment as they had already invested significant resources in improving the safety measures, but apparently this did not have the desired effect."
During the inquiry, it was revealed that these security lapses were not a new problem. This incident echoed past issues at the venue, indicating a troubling pattern. To rectify this, the FIA has demanded that the Octane Racing Group present a comprehensive remediation plan by September 30 to ensure no future unauthorized track access occurs, especially during critical phases like the cooldown lap.
This demand for strict corrective measures comes amidst a broader conversation about safety at Formula 1 events. The recent track invasions at the Australian and Brazilian Grands Prix are a reminder of the potential dangers, prompting the FIA to consider sweeping safety enhancements across the board.