F1 News: Canadian Grand Prix Under Threat Of Disruption As Possibility Of Rain Rises
The Formula 1 circus has arrived at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, where the bustling excitement could be dampened by looming rain clouds according to recent weather forecasts. The Canadian Grand Prix faces possible disruptions across all sessions from Friday to Sunday.
Weather.com anticipates a high likelihood of precipitation throughout the race weekend.
Friday: Free Practice 1 & 2
There is a 58% chance of rain specifically during Friday's Practice 1 around 13:30 local time. The expected rainfall, measuring around 0.7mm during the crucial initial practice session, drops by the time Practice 2 commences later in the day. Friday is set to have a high of 22 degrees Celsius with southwesterly winds of 6 mph. There is a 50% chance of rain overnight.
Saturday: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
Saturday sees the rain probability spike again to 61%. The temperature drops slightly to a high of 18 degrees and the southwesterly winds increase to 11mph. Again, there is a 50% chance of rain overnight meaning the rubber which was put down on Saturday will likely be washed away before the Grand Prix on Sunday.
Sunday: Grand Prix
The race day shows a slightly reduced chance of rainfall, at 54%. Somewhat warmer than Saturday, Sunday will have a high of 19 degrees with southwesterly winds of 10 mph.
Historically, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has hosted some dramatic wet-weather races, which often lead to thrilling on-track battles and unexpected podium finishers. The element of rain could spell an electrifying race weekend.
Teams and drivers are bracing for a demanding weekend; strategies are being fine-tuned with a close watch on the evolving weather patterns. The intermittent rain forecasted across the weekend promises to test the adaptability and tactical acumen of the teams.