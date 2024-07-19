F1 News: Carlos Sainz Accuses Sport Of Making Him 'Selfish' For Holding Up Rivals
When asked if he was aware of potentially holding up other drivers by not committing to any team for 2025, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz acknowledged the concern. However, he emphasized that the sport and the world had made him 'selfish'.
As Sainz loses his seat to Lewis Hamilton next year, he was reported to be in talks with Sauber/ Audi, Williams, and Alpine- teams that see him as a top choice and have extended offers. Despite this, the Spaniard is resolute in taking his time to carefully consider his next move.
However, Sainz is reportedly waiting for Mercedes to make its move. Team boss Toto Wolff acknowledged the discussion between both parties but emphasized the need for more time to choose between F2 driver Kimi Antonelli and Sainz.
As a result, the uncertainty surrounding Sainz has caused a ripple effect, impacting the movements of drivers like Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant, Kevin Magnussen, and Valtteri Bottas. Additionally, Daniel Ricciardo's situation remains uncertain, as he has yet to secure a contract extension with VCARB.
When asked by the media if he was aware of the delays he was causing to the other drivers, Sainz answered ahead of the Hungarian GP weekend:
"Yeah, I am conscious of it, but at the same time I don't think it's going to change [anything].
"I don't think I'm changing the outcome of anyone probably, and probably all the teams have their priorities and decisions by now, dependent on each scenario.
"At the same time, this sport and this world has taught me to be a bit more on the selfish side and look out for myself.
"I need to take the decision I need whenever I need to take it, and whenever I have all the options on the table, and be ready to take that decision and not rush things if I don't need to."
With the two weeks that drivers got after the British Grand Prix, Sainz added that he could've used the time to think about his decision, but a lot of it went on watching Spain's Euro '24 triumph. He added:
"For sure, every week or day that goes by I'm closer to taking a decision.
"But I've been busy watching the Euros, so I haven't taken a decision."