F1 News: Carlos Sainz Addresses 2025 Signing Rumors
Carlos Sainz, currently racing with Ferrari, has tackled persistent rumors regarding his alleged signing with Williams for the 2025 Formula 1 season. He categorically dismissed these claims.
The Spanish driver continues to find himself at the center of speculation, especially after Ferrari’s announcement of Lewis Hamilton as his replacement for the upcoming season. This swirl of rumors intensified further when Red Bull confirmed Sergio Perez's continued partnership with them into 2025.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Sainz commented on recent rumors linking him to a two-year deal with Williams. He explained, as quoted by ESPN:
"The only thing I can tell you is there is nothing locked in. I've seen reports, I don't know if it's in Spain, people saying I've signed.
"I look at those things and it makes me laugh because I remember seeing reports three months ago that I had signed for Mercedes, reports that I had signed for Red Bull. Now obviously those places are not going to happen.
"So it's funny now seeing people say I've signed for Williams. It makes me laugh that this goes a bit unpunished for some media person. It concerns me that people can get away with that kind of stuff.
"When I have something to announce, you guys will be the first to know and I will be here openly talking about my future."
Looking ahead, Sainz emphasized the importance of a strategic, long-term outlook in Formula 1, rather than short-term gains. Anticipating major regulation shifts slated for 2026, he noted:
"I will put everything into perspective and I will seriously consider everything in that contract that I sign. I'm still a firm believer that in Formula One to be successfully that you need a medium-to-long term project.
"I don't think you are ever going to be successful going somwhere for a year to win, and then leave. I think you need a proper project for those things to happen.
"And I think '25, '26, '27, '28 offers me a good opportunity to find that. I think '26 is going to be a lottery.
"It looks impossible for me to predict whose going to be competitive. I know right now you guys see it in quite a dramatic perspective not being in a competitive car for '25 or '26 but I think '26 is going to be such a turnaround that maybe the future holds something really positive out there for me."