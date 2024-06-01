F1 News: Carlos Sainz Contract 'Decision Is Near' as Red Bull Still Number One Choice
Carlos Sainz is on the verge of announcing his future in Formula 1, according to Gazetta, as discussions about extending his stay at Ferrari have ended without a renewal. With the 2024 F1 season progressing, the Spanish driver views Red Bull as his top choice despite exploring opportunities with several leading teams.
Sainz's impending decision holds considerable weight in the racing world, marking a critical point in his career, which he believes are his prime years. The outcome will not only define his future but also potentially disrupt the current equilibrium within top teams like Red Bull. The Milton Keynes squad is expected to be renewing Sergio Perez's contract for another year, setting a complicated stage for Sainz's entry. This scenario unfolds as new player Audi prepares to enter the arena.
Since the lack of a contract renewal from Ferrari, Sainz has engaged with multiple teams including Mercedes and Red Bull. However, he encountered obstacles as Mercedes is looking to bring in fresh talent and Red Bull has committed to Perez for the near future. This has left Sainz considering other options such as Sauber, which will soon transition into Audi, and Williams, both offering different career trajectories and contract flexibility.
"The decision is near," says Gazetta.
An official announcement regarding Sainz's destination is anticipated shortly if the Italian media outlet is to be believed.