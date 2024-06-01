F1Briefings

F1 News: Carlos Sainz Contract 'Decision Is Near' as Red Bull Still Number One Choice

Carlos Sainz's imminent contract decision could reshape his F1 career.

Alex Harrington

Nov 15, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain during media availabilities at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Sainz is on the verge of announcing his future in Formula 1, according to Gazetta, as discussions about extending his stay at Ferrari have ended without a renewal. With the 2024 F1 season progressing, the Spanish driver views Red Bull as his top choice despite exploring opportunities with several leading teams.

Sainz's impending decision holds considerable weight in the racing world, marking a critical point in his career, which he believes are his prime years. The outcome will not only define his future but also potentially disrupt the current equilibrium within top teams like Red Bull. The Milton Keynes squad is expected to be renewing Sergio Perez's contract for another year, setting a complicated stage for Sainz's entry. This scenario unfolds as new player Audi prepares to enter the arena.

Since the lack of a contract renewal from Ferrari, Sainz has engaged with multiple teams including Mercedes and Red Bull. However, he encountered obstacles as Mercedes is looking to bring in fresh talent and Red Bull has committed to Perez for the near future. This has left Sainz considering other options such as Sauber, which will soon transition into Audi, and Williams, both offering different career trajectories and contract flexibility.

"The decision is near," says Gazetta.

An official announcement regarding Sainz's destination is anticipated shortly if the Italian media outlet is to be believed.

