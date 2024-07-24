F1 News: Carlos Sainz Details Current Options For 2025 Seat
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed that Red Bull and Mercedes continue to remain potential options for him for a future seat, amid talks with teams such as Williams, Sauber/Audi, and Alpine.
With Lewis Hamilton set to replace Sainz next season, the Spaniard is actively seeking a seat that aligns with his career goals. Sainz recently disclosed that he is not rushing to finalize a deal, as he is taking the time to thoroughly explore and assess his options.
The 29-year-old driver is in high demand within the driver market. He has been linked to a potential seat at Red Bull, should Sergio Perez be replaced due to performance issues. Additionally, with a vacancy at Mercedes for 2025, team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that Sainz is a potential candidate. However, Wolff has indicated a willingness to take more time before deciding between Sainz and F2 standout Kimi Antonelli.
When asked about his links with Williams and the fact that it remains one of the iconic teams he has yet to race for, despite his extensive experience with other F1 teams, Sainz told GQ:
“Williams is, as you say, a super-emblematic Formula 1 team.
“Yes, it’s one of the few that I have left [left to race for], Red Bull Racing too, Mercedes too, there are two or three teams that I haven’t been with yet, but maybe in the future I will go with them, I don’t know when, because the future still seems to be quite uncertain, I don’t even know, just to give you an idea."
Sainz added that he was also open to the opportunity of racing for teams that he has worked with in the past. He added:
“What I do know is that I have been in five different teams in these ten years, as I said before, and I have very good memories of every team I have been in and I know that if tomorrow I have the opportunity to come back to any of these teams, I can come back, so I will keep it.”