F1 News: Carlos Sainz - Every F1 teammate has rated me as a great talent

Carlos Sainz discusses the perception of his ability.

Despite a generally difficult 2022 season, Carlos Sainz still believes that his ability places him as one of F1's best. 

A common debate last year was about how "underrated" Carlos Sainz was as a driver and whether his performances in 2021 proved that his ability was not adequately praised. 

In an interview with it.motorsport.com, Carlos Sainz was asked if it bothers him how others perceive his talent:

"It's a good question, but I can't answer it. There is one thing that I am very sure of, and it's that every teammate who has worked with me, every team principal, every engineer who has looked at my data has rated me as a great talent. 

"And if they say so, it is probably because they have seen what I am capable of. They know I'm very fast in the wet, and this is normally something that befits a talented driver.

220021-british-gp-friday-gallery

"Maybe there are those who would like me to be more spectacular. I don't know. Honestly, I just need the judgment of people who read my telemetry and who work with me.

"If that's not the case in the rest of the paddock, well, maybe it's a bit of my fault. I don't like to say, 'this has been the drive of my life' or anything like that. 

"It's not my way, and maybe this conveys perception."

Regardless of how fans and the media perceive the ability of Carlos Sainz, the 28-year-old will be acutely aware that he must improve next season. 

His difficulties in understanding the F1-75 cannot persist next year, and he must regain the form which saw him regularly competing and matching the efforts of Leclerc last year. 

220041-scuderia-ferrari-british-gp-quali (1)
F1 News: Carlos Sainz - Every F1 teammate has rated me as a great talent

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang

