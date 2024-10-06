F1 News: Carlos Sainz Fired Warning Ahead Of Williams Move
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has fired a warning to Carlos Sainz ahead of his move to Williams in 2025. The Spanish driver signed with the Grove-based squad during the F1 summer break after it was confirmed at the start of the year that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton would be taking his spot at Ferrari next year.
While the seasoned driver brings extensive experience, the presence of a promising rookie, Franco Colapinto, could threaten his future with the team, according to Steiner.
Colapinto, who stepped into the Williams cockpit as a temporary replacement for Logan Sargeant, quickly made a name for himself with an impressive debut. His daring first-lap overtake at the Singapore Grand Prix caught the attention of the paddock. Despite his brief stint, Colapinto's ability to deliver under pressure has positioned him as a contender for a future F1 seat.
Steiner, sharing his insights on the Red Flags podcast, revealed the potential challenges Sainz could face from Colapinto. He explained:
“Williams will look, next year, when Carlos is driving the other car, then see where Alex is.
“If they are equal they will say: ‘We have Colapinto, he is 10 years younger than these guys and costs a lot less money but he hasn’t got a drive’.
“It’s a good position to be in.
“I am sure they will try to find a place for him. People will be looking at him.
“He has had a few little accidents but, boom, he puts it in the right spot again time-wise.”
Despite this, Steiner reassured that Williams likely harbors no regrets in bringing Sainz onboard. He continued:
“It is impressive, what he [Colapinto] did.
“He saw a hole and drove into it. He’s there to show he can stay.
“In my opinion, he did. In three races, he showed that he deserved to be there.
“I don’t think they regret having someone like Sainz. It’s always good for a team.
“It is obviously a big help, he attracts other people.
“James Vowles can be proud of finding Colapinto. But why did he find him three months too late?
“I would try to give him to Audi. I have no idea if they want him or not.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points