F1 News: Carlos Sainz Gives Update On Future - 'Don't Want To Wait Any Longer'
Carlos Sainz has shed light on his future ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Spanish driver, currently with Ferrari, addressed the media before the race in Barcelona, indicating that a decision about his career is imminent.
He explained to the media, as quoted by GPBlog:
"The latest is that a decision will be taken very soon. I don't want to wait any longer. I think it's getting to a point where it's obviously taking space in my head for quite a few weeks now and months. I think it's obviously time to make a decision, and the decision will be taken soon. Hopefully, soon we will have things to talk about."
The race for Sainz's commitment is primarily between Williams and Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026. Sainz conveyed that his decision is still pending, he added:
"No, that's the thing. I'm still not sure one way or another. It's still something that I'm discussing with my team and brainstorming."
Balancing immediate racing commitments with long-term career decisions is a tough challenge. The Spaniard mentioned using time at home to consider these decisions:
"Obviously, I need a couple of days back at home before the Spanish Grand Prix. I've been at home, but you don't have the head in the future. You have the head in the Spanish Grand Prix. It's been a very hectic few couple of weeks after Canada for me, so I haven't had time to really sit down and take a decision. This is what I will target in the next few weeks."
Looking ahead, Carlos Sainz’s decision is likely to impact the F1 driver market as a whole. His move could potentially shift the competitive balance depending on which team he chooses to join. Other drivers looking to secure a 2025 contract include Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Logan Sargeant.