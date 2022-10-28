Skip to main content
F1 News: Carlos Sainz goes fastest in FP1

F1 News: Carlos Sainz goes fastest in FP1

Carlos Sainz takes the honours in First Practice.

Carlos Sainz takes the honours in First Practice.

Carlos Sainz secured the fastest time in an intense First Practice session, with the altitudes of Mexico providing plenty of storylines. 

The top six cars were separated by just two-tenths of a second, with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton within touching distance of the Red Bull and Ferrari duo at the front. 

The majority of the field completed runs on the soft compound of tyre, allowing for some relatively good comparison and analysis between the different teams. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Power units were tested from the beginning of the session, with Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez taking several casualties in Free Practice 1. 

The rookie drivers seemed worst impacted by the altitudes, as Pietro Fittipaldi, Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan were all limited by mechanical issues in the session. 

Guenther Steiner told the Sky F1 team that he expects the team will change Mganussen's engine, perhaps the first confirmation of several power unit penalties this weekend. 

AlphaTauri, Alpine and Haas are unlikely to be the only team with issues this weekend in a race which could become a race of attrition throughout the field. 

The teams will look to address these vulnerabilities as the weekend continues and the Sunday Grand Prix approaches. 

2200632-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-race
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz goes fastest in FP1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210280957_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner says Red Bull saw "zero benefit" from budget cap overspending

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202208030059_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 Fans React To Red Bull's Controversial Cost Cap Punishments

By Lydia Mee
SI202210090249_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull penalised with $7 million fine and limited 2023 development for budget cap overspending

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M329529 (2)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton on George Russell - "Then it will be a more honest battle"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
2022_Grand_Prix_des_Etats-Unis_Samedi
News

F1 News: How Alpine used the Oxford Dictionary to get Alonso's P7 back

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
2022_United_States_Grand_Prix_Sunday (3)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso US GP penalty reversed - seventh place reinstated

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M333999 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Surprising Daily Driver

By Lydia Mee