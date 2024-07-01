F1 News: Carlos Sainz Hits Out at 'Pressuring' Teams Over Contract Talks - 'I Cannot Do Anything About It'
Carlos Sainz's future has become a central topic of speculation and discussion since it was confirmed that Lewis Hamilton would be taking his seat at the Scuderia. The Ferrari racer’s deliberation over his next move following this announcement is now causing ripples across the paddock, influencing decisions far beyond his personal horizon.
Over the weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz clinched a noteworthy third-place finish, marking a significant podium return for the Spaniard. However, instead of the race outcomes alone, it was his contract situation that drew considerable attention. Reports have highlighted a growing impatience from several teams, notably Williams, who are eager for Sainz to make a decision as they plan their future rosters.
The impact of Sainz’s pending decision stretches across the F1 landscape. Esteemed drivers like Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas find themselves in a holding pattern, their next seasons hanging in the balance as they await the outcome of Sainz’s deliberations. The driver's choice here could lead to significant shuffles across the driver market, potentially sending Ocon to Haas, affecting Bottas's prospects at Sauber, and raising question marks over who will sit in Lewis Hamilton's coveted seat at Mercedes.
Sainz has chosen to simply enjoy the moment, as he stood on the podium in his Scarlet uniform. Speaking during the post-race FIA press conference, he addressed the pressures surrounding him.
"As I said before, for sure that pressure, I’m not going to receive it on a Sunday afternoon after a podium where I’m keen to enjoy it," Sainz stated. “As I said before, I think it’s sometimes, like George was saying, we take it for granted when we’re in one of these podiums celebrating, wearing a Ferrari suit."
He continued:
“And yeah, I’m going to be honest with and straightforward with the teams. But it’s such an important decision for me also that I’m going to take all the time that I need to take it. And if there’s teams that cannot wait or are a bit impatient, yeah, I cannot do anything about it. It’s going to be my future, my decision, and I’m going to try and be as honest as possible with everyone and give myself the time that I need,” he further explained.
His decision, whenever it arrives, promises to reshape the current driver market and set the dominoes falling as other drivers will be keen to slot in behind him.