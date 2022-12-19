F1 News: Carlos Sainz hopes to carry momentum into the 2023 season

Carlos Sainz has discussed the difficulties he experienced at Ferrari in the 2022 season and why he is hopeful of overcoming these obstacles early next year.

The Spaniard failed to maintain the impressive form of his 2021 campaign in his second year with the Scuderia, falling significantly behind Leclerc in terms of performance.

Leclerc enjoyed a comfortable edge over Sainz in qualifying and race trim, especially in the season's early stages when the F1-75 was most competitive.

Sainz gradually found improvements as the season progressed, but his Monegasque teammate was still the faster driver at the Maranello squad.

Presented with a golden opportunity to compete with a front-running team at the start of new regulation of F1 cars, Sainz must avoid these difficulties next year.

There is no telling whether feeling more comfortable in next year's Ferrari will allow the 28-year-old to outscore Leclerc, but it will almost certainly prove beneficial.

As quoted by it.motorsport.com, Sainz discussed his second year at the Scuderia:

"Every car I've driven in Formula 1, I've always adapted immediately.

"It was the first time in my career that I was two or three-tenths off the pace and had to duck my head to try and figure out where those two or three-tenths were.

"Charles drove very well in the first half of the year. He showed me my limits a little more.

"But in the end, I managed to find the rhythm. I finished at a very good level, and this is a good foundation to be able to better from the start of next season."

Ferrari's inability to sustain itself in the 2022 Championship fight will be an area of immense scrutiny for the Maranello squad next season.

Provided that Ferrari can produce race-winning machinery over the winter, it will be up to Sainz and Leclerc to put the Prancing Horse at the front of Formula 1 again.