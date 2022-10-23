Carlos Sainz Is Out Of The Austin GP After Impact With Mercedes' George Russell

Carlos Sainz is out of the Austin Grand Prix already after George Russell shunted his Ferrari at the very first corner.

The Ferrari driver started in pole, putting him on the outside of the first corner, but with Red Bull's Max Verstappen having a good launch putting him in P1, it only took a moment for Mercedes' George Russell to hit him as he shot down the inside of the corner.

Sainz spun and reportedly suffered from a flat tyre, but it was later revealed that the impact damaged the radiator on the left side of the car causing a water leak. It was this that forced the Italian team to retire the car and the driver.

Fans will obviously be heartbroken for Sainz, with many of us wanting some good luck for the driver who hasn't quite been able to show his full potential this season.

Russell, who was obviously at fault here, has been given a 5-second penalty which he will take on his first pitstop.