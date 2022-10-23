Skip to main content
F1 News: Carlos Sainz Is Out Of The Austin GP After Impact With Mercedes' George Russell

F1 News: Carlos Sainz Is Out Of The Austin GP After Impact With Mercedes' George Russell

Bad luck for the Ferrari driver.

Bad luck for the Ferrari driver.

Carlos Sainz is out of the Austin Grand Prix already after George Russell shunted his Ferrari at the very first corner. 

The Ferrari driver started in pole, putting him on the outside of the first corner, but with Red Bull's Max Verstappen having a good launch putting him in P1, it only took a moment for Mercedes' George Russell to hit him as he shot down the inside of the corner.

Sainz spun and reportedly suffered from a flat tyre, but it was later revealed that the impact damaged the radiator on the left side of the car causing a water leak. It was this that forced the Italian team to retire the car and the driver. 

Fans will obviously be heartbroken for Sainz, with many of us wanting some good luck for the driver who hasn't quite been able to show his full potential this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Russell, who was obviously at fault here, has been given a 5-second penalty which he will take on his first pitstop.  

FfxsR-2XEAIRX_n
News

Carlos Sainz Is Out Of The Austin GP After Impact With Mercedes' George Russell

By Alex Harrington
ricciardo talks
News

Daniel Ricciardo in talks over 2023 reserve driver role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Aston Martin garage
News

Lance Stroll delivers for Aston Martin in America qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher americaa
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher - "The potential was a lot higher" in America qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
daniel ricciardo sing
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo linked to 2023 F1 reserve driver role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220023-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-friday
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz takes Pole Position in America

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ffnq6YyWIBE5USU
News

Daniel Ricciardo Talks F1 With NBA and NFL Stars Patrick Beverley and Derwin James

By Alex Harrington
SI202210220403_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Christian Horner Reacts To Passing Of Team Owner Dietrich Mateschitz

By Alex Harrington