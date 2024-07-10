F1 News: Carlos Sainz Linked To Mercedes Seat For 2025 - 'I see him alongside George Russell'
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher strongly believes Carlos Sainz will join Mercedes for the 2025 season, confidently suggesting he sees Sainz 'alongside George Russell.' The move to Mercedes appears highly likely, according to Schumacher.
In recent months, there were rumors linking Carlos Sainz to Mercedes, potentially swapping places with Lewis Hamilton who is heading to Ferrari. However, negotiations between Mercedes and Sainz stalled when team principal Toto Wolff opted to step back from the talks.
Wolff expressed interest in monitoring the progress of Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in Formula 2 before finalizing any decisions. He revealed that talks had progressed to discussing terms but emphasized that Mercedes would delay any confirmation until later in the year to avoid stringing Sainz along unnecessarily.
Despite withdrawing from initial discussions, Wolff later acknowledged that Sainz remains a potential option for Mercedes in the future. However, any potential move would hinge on Mercedes' readiness to finalize their decision, indicating Sainz would need to await further developments.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo early this month, Wolff confirmed that Sainz was still an option for Mercedes. He said:
“If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams.”
Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher emphasized the increasing challenge for the 29-year-old driver to secure an optimal seat, making it almost inevitable that he would sign with Mercedes. He explained:
“People thought he would definitely be at Williams, but it seems he’s not there anymore. At Alpine, perhaps.
“But he suddenly has a great chance at Mercedes because Toto says a few things have changed again. That’s why I almost see him alongside George Russell.”
Amidst rumors of Sainz talking to several teams, the Ferrari driver clarified that he would be taking his own time to decide the next step since it influences the coming years of his life. He told the media:
“I’m going to take all the time possible that I can to make such an important decision because it involves the outcome of the next few years of my life.
“I think it’s valid for me to give myself the time.”