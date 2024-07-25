F1 News: Carlos Sainz Makes Bold Lewis Hamilton Statement Ahead Of Replacement
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz revealed that he is the best option for any F1 team on the grid and believes that this attitude makes him a "competitive soul".
With Hamilton set to replace him at Ferrari next year, Sainz is actively exploring his options for the 2025 season. In high demand, the Spaniard has strategically stagnated the driver market to a certain extent, while he meticulously evaluates his opportunities before making a final decision.
Sainz has been linked to potential seats with Mercedes, Red Bull, Williams, Alpine, and Audi (Sauber). Despite the intense speculation, he remains focused and determined, channeling his energy into delivering top performances this season as the competition at the front of the grid tightens.
Despite claiming he is the best option, Sainz takes pride in being replaced by the 'best driver in the history of the sport'. Speaking to the Spanish edition of GQ, as quoted by Planet F1, he was asked if he believed Hamilton was better than him. He said:
“I sincerely believe that no, obviously not. Just like if you ask this question to the 18 other drivers, they will answer the same.
“I think I am the best option for any Formula 1 team because, if I didn’t have this mentality, I wouldn’t be a Formula 1 driver and I wouldn’t have the competitive soul that I have, and the other drivers will tell you the same thing.
“Having said that, obviously I understand Ferrari’s decision, the opportunity to sign a seven-time World Champion and what that can bring and attract to a team.
“That’s why, when I looked at it reflectively, it didn’t hurt so much. Because at the end of the day it’s not that you are being replaced by any other driver, but you are being replaced by the best driver in the history of the sport, or one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.
“And in the end, if I have to be replaced by one of them, that’s the one.”
Keeping his options open, Sainz acknowledged that he might not have a competitive car to fight at the front next season. However, with lots to achieve in a potent SF-24 this year with Ferrari, he is determined to maximize the opportunity and deliver strong performances. He added:
“At the moment I have to take advantage of the opportunity to have a car this year that allows me to do some podiums.
“On the day when it’s time and everything is ready, there is a chance to win. So I have to make the most of the opportunities I have to make podiums and win, because I don’t know if I will have them next year.”