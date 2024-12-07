F1 News: Carlos Sainz On Last Race With Ferrari - 'Last Time I Battle For The Win For A While'
Carlos Sainz is set to start his final race with Ferrari from the third position on the grid in Abu Dhabi. As the curtains draw on his four-year stint with the Italian team, he looks to make the most of his strong starting position and do what he can for Ferrari's fight with McLaren in the Constructors' Championship.
Whilst speaking to the media in the televised post-qualifying interview, Sainz explained:
"I think we made some good progress through the weekend. McLaren have showed all weekend they are a bit of a step ahead compared to everyone.
"We were there behind, just two or three tenths off. I put together some really good laps in Q1 and Q2 but in Q3 when they put everything together, they still had a little advantage.
"Still a race to do tomorrow and we will do everything we can to win this race and give ourselves the best chance [possible]."
The Spanish driver is set to leave the team at the end of the year after being replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Sainz announced during the summer break that he had signed with Williams to drive alongside Alex Albon in 2025. Commenting on his final race with the Maranello-based squad:
"I'm going to give it everything. Already today I was pushing in Qualifying like never before because I wanted to give myself the best chance for tomorrow and it might be the last time I battle for the win or podium for a while.
"At the same time, enjoying as much as possible this weekend, pushing flat out and tomorrow, nothing to lose so we will go for it."
Ferrari still has an uphill battle tomorrow in the Constructors' Championship as rival McLaren is starting the race with a 1-2 start from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, respectively. On top of this, Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race from the back after taking a ten-place grid penalty.
2024 Abu Dhabi Qualifying Results
(Not including penalties- 10 places for Charles Leclerc, 5 places for both Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon)
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7. George Russell, Mercedes
8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
12. Liam Lawson, VCARB
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
16. Alex Albon, Williams
17. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
18. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams
20. Jack Doohan, Alpine