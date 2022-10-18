Skip to main content
F1 News: Carlos Sainz - "On my day, I can be better than anyone"

Carlos Sainz evaluates his time with Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz surprised most of the F1 paddock with his performances last year, adapting quickly to Ferrari's SF21 and eventually outscoring teammate Charles Leclerc. 

Whilst Leclerc maintained a slight pace advantage last season, the impressiveness of Sainz's driving could not be dismissed, with few anticipating he would match the highly talented Leclerc. 

2022 has been a far more difficult season for Sainz, who has struggled to maximise the potential of his F1-75 and the relentless pace of his teammate throughout the year. 

There have been glimpses of improvement, to be sure, but the gap between Sainz and Leclerc has become significantly more pronounced in their second year as a partnership. 

Speaking with it.motorsport.com, Sainz made clear that he remains confident in his abilities:

"What I'm going to say is probably a bit of a cliche, but I've always believed that I have the qualities necessary to win a race. 

"I believe that when I'm on a good day, I can be better than anyone else, and my goal is to be on my good days as much as possible. 

"I don't think winning at Silverstone gave me such a special feeling, but I can say it solved a... problem for me.

"Before that day, I often heard the usual question: 'when will the first victory come?'. From the media, from fans, from my family or friends, it was a bit of a catchphrase. 

"Now I don't have to answer this question anymore, and it's the only real change since Silverstone!"

"In terms of pure conviction, I honestly have had it since my debut in 2015. When I confronted Max in Toro Rosso, I thought we would have a future in the sport, and I was willing to bet that we would both win races."

Finding an F1 race-winner lacking in confidence would be a struggle, so these comments from Carlos Sainz are hardly surprising. 

That said, the Spaniard will be aware that this season was an opportunity to secure more race victories than he has acquired so far. 

With Ferrari out of the championship fight this year, Sainz must ensure that he returns to his best form next season - in the hope that the Ferrari can again deliver race-winning machinery. 

