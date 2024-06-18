F1 News: Carlos Sainz Receives Multiple Contract Offers for 2025 Season - 'I Could Sign with Them Tomorrow'
Carlos Sainz finds himself at a significant crossroads. The Ferrari racer, impacted by Lewis Hamilton's high-profile signing for the 2025 season at the Scuderia, is contemplating his next move, with multiple potential paths laid out before him.
Speaking on the popular Spanish TV show 'El Hormiguero,' Sainz revealed the breadth of his options with a candor that underscores the stakes of his decision-making process. via Formu1a.uno.
“There isn’t one [option]. There are various, I won’t lie to you. All the teams that haven’t signed both their drivers for next year, I’m on their list. They have offered me a contract, and I could sign with them tomorrow. But I won’t sign tomorrow, I will be calm and make a decision soon,” Sainz elucidated.
Despite the tempting offers, major teams like Mercedes and Red Bull have made clear their direction, opting for different roster strategies. Mercedes has committed to nurturing young talent such as Kimi Antonelli, and Red Bull remains committed to Sergio Perez in a bid for team continuity. This strategic exclusion of Sainz from top-tier teams has directed him towards other competitive options, notably Sauber and Williams, both of whom are reported to have shown considerable interest and offered lucrative contracts.
The press and public are closely monitoring Sainz’s every move, understanding that his decision will not merely shape his career but also affect the competitive landscape of Formula 1. Williams' team principal, James Vowles, has been vocal about considering his team to be the “best option” for Sainz, possibly offering him a pivotal role in a team eager to ascend the ranks. Opting for a team like Williams could indeed transform Sainz from a key player to a central figure, potentially affecting his chances at championship contention due to the team’s current developmental stage.
Sainz seems acutely aware of the implications, looking to dissolve uncertainties about his future soon. “I have my options on the table, ready to take a decision. And I will take the decision very soon because I want to get it out of the way and focus on what remains of this year with Ferrari,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the driver remains committed to his current season, focusing on maximizing his outputs with Ferrari, where his performance continues to be strong. “There will be time to think about the next team later. But I have a car that allows me to take podiums and has allowed me to win a race. And I want to focus on that,” he added.