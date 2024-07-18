F1 News: Carlos Sainz Receives 'Waiting Game' Warning As 2025 Seat Remains Unconfirmed
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who is yet to finalize a deal with one of the teams on the F1 grid for 2025, has received a warning from former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve for his wait-and-watch game, which could annoy teams he has had discussions with. A heavy delay in deciding could also leave him without an F1 seat next year.
After Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari in 2025, Sainz's focus was to prove his caliber to potential teams he could move to. As the season progressed, the 29-year-old driver followed a wait-and-watch approach in the hope of receiving offers from different teams on the grid.
However, as the sport nears the summer break, several drivers running out of contracts after the 2024 season have been securing their seats for next year, while Sainz is being left with limited options by the day. As well as from options such as Sauber/Audi and Alpine, the Ferrari driver was reported to be in serious talks with Williams.
The deal almost went through since Mercedes was buying its own time to decide if it wanted an experienced driver like Sainz to fill Hamilton's seat or F2 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Sainz eventually kept the Williams contract on hold. With time passing by, Villeneuve believes the Spaniard could lose noteworthy opportunities, such as a deal with Williams. RacingNews365 reported:
“He is still probably hoping for Mercedes, that Antonelli is not good enough so the seat is available for a few years.
“But playing the waiting game you could find out you are the last one standing and the last one standing is not a positive here.
"At some point, you are bound to annoy other teams who have made you amazing offers. He seemed certain to be joining Williams, and then something happened.
“When you get a good offer and delay and delay at some point you will piss people off and they won’t want him. You end up signing very late and you make it obvious to that team that they were only your third choice. That is not the best thing to do either.”