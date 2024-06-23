F1 News: Carlos Sainz Reveals Ferrari Tension With Charles Leclerc - 'Too Many Times He Complains'
Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz has openly discussed the ongoing tensions with his teammate, Charles Leclerc. Central to the discord is Leclerc's tendency to voice complaints post-race, a habit that Sainz finds increasingly taxing as the season progresses.
The friction came to a head during the Spanish Grand Prix, where a significant difference in race strategy and execution between the two drivers was evident. The Spanish driver opted for a more aggressive approach, choosing to continue pushing hard on used soft tires. This tactic paid off, allowing him to overtake Leclerc during the race. Reflecting on this maneuver, Sainz highlighted the contrast in their racing styles. Sainx explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast:
"Too many times after the race he complains about something. Honestly, at this point of the season, I was on the attack."
Elaborating further, Sainz expressed uncertainty about whether Leclerc’s slower pace was due to a potential error or a deliberate choice to manage his pace excessively.
"We were on a used soft tyre. I passed Charles... I don't know if he made a mistake or was just managing a bit too much."
Sainz further defended his decision to push hard, suggesting that his actions were in line with what he believed was necessary under the circumstances. He added:
"I think I was trying to do what was required as a driver. He elected to manage more."
The implications of these internal team dynamics are critical, not just for the harmony within Ferrari but also for their strategy moving forward in the Formula 1 season. Balancing aggressive tactics with conservative race management is essential, and finding a middle ground between Sainz and Leclerc might be key to leveraging their individual strengths for team success.