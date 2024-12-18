F1 News: Carlos Sainz Reveals How Deeply The Ferrari Split Affected Him After Shock Announcement
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, set to join Williams next year, revealed that Ferrari's decision in February to part ways with him to make room for Lewis Hamilton came as "a massive shock" to his expectations. Sainz had been "99%" confident about continuing with Ferrari, but the announcement forced him to start exploring other opportunities on the F1 grid.
The Spaniard was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix in 2023, claiming a memorable victory in Singapore. Heading into 2024, Sainz had no inkling that it would be his final year with Ferrari, a team where he had forged strong bonds. However, with the Maranello outfit eager to bring a seven-time world champion on board, it chose to part ways with Sainz instead of Charles Leclerc.
Sainz revealed on the Beyond the Grid podcast that despite the shocking announcement, he trained hard to win races in his last season with Ferrari. He said:
“I think at the beginning of the year, I was tested more than I’ve ever been tested before and life put me in a situation that was not comfortable at all.
“I was told that I was not going to continue with the team that I was 99% sure I was going to continue with going into that winter.
“It was a massive shock to my hopes and I obviously didn’t enjoy that moment.
“I still trained and I still prepared for that season, targeting to be ready to win races, to win a championship if the opportunity presented itself.
“I went into that year still full of energy, but obviously with this uncomfortable situation and an uncomfortable moment.”
Sainz reflected on how winning the Australian Grand Prix made him realize the strength of the support he had around him. Looking back, at the season he acknowledges that the experience of leaving Ferrari ultimately made him a stronger and more resilient driver. He added:
“I remember being very emotional on that Australian Grand Prix podium because there was my dad there, there was obviously my manager, my girlfriend, everyone who’s been next to me. I was obviously thinking about my mum.
“They’ve all seen me suffer during the winter. When I say suffer, I don’t mean I was crying behind closed doors, but I was actually hurt.
“I was hurt because I didn’t expect it. I was not prepared for that kind of news. I was a bit in shock for a while.
“I remember after Australia thinking how lucky I am to have the people that I have around me, supporting me and giving me that inner strength to overcome what was a tough moment.
“Now when I look back at it, I’m almost happy, proud that it happened, because it made me a much better driver and a much better athlete in general.”