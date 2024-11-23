F1 News: Carlos Sainz Reveals Urgency Of Vegas GP Win As He Gives Bleak Ferrari Verdict For Qatar
Carlos Sainz has spoken out on the importance of securing a victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to bolster Ferrari’s championship fight against the leading team, McLaren. With a 36-point gap separating the two teams and the Qatar Grand Prix being a less favorable circuit for Ferrari, the Spaniard stressed that a win in Las Vegas could be pivotal.
While the slippery street circuit made it challenging for most drivers to find grip, the tires eventually reached optimum temperature, allowing Sainz to secure P2 in the Las Vegas GP qualifying. He remains focused on achieving another victory before the season moves on to Qatar and concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Finale.
Although both Ferrari drivers qualified ahead of McLaren's pair, with Charles Leclerc in P4 and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in P6 and P8 respectively, Sainz stressed that merely staying ahead won't be enough to close the championship gap. Instead, he highlighted that securing the top two positions will have the greatest impact. Speaking on the importance of winning the street race on the Strip, he said:
"We need wins to beat McLaren [to the constructors' championship], it is not like we can afford to just be in front of them because they have a big gap in the championship.
"We are going to Qatar next which will not be a good track for us - we will struggle there.
"We need to win, so it is not that it changes my approach.
"That was a tough, tight quali, and I was a bit closer to pole than I was expecting, I thought I had it and then George came in very quick at the end."
With Alpine's Pierre Gasly separating the two Ferraris on the grid, Sainz acknowledged Mercedes' efficient pit stops and stressed the need for both Ferraris to give their absolute best to compete at the front. He added:
"I was P2 last year, but was P12 on the grid because of the famous drain cover, and this year I start P2, so hopefully we can make a better one.
"We need to stay confident that we can be fighting at the front even more than today, so if we are close in qualifying, we might have a chance at the win, and that will be the target.
"Mercedes was very good at switching its tyres on, you only need to see Sector 1, they were flying and we were coming back as the lap was going on, but tomorrow is a clean sheet, a new start and let's see how the car behaves on high-fuel."