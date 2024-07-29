F1 News: Carlos Sainz Shares Emotional Message After Confirming 2025 Contract
In a heartfelt message to his fans, Carlos Sainz spoke about his decision to join Williams from 2025. After months of deliberation overshadowing his current season with Ferrari, Sainz's announcement came along with a personal video where he expressed complete commitment to his future with Williams.
The Spanish driver explained in the video posted to social media:
"Hi everyone. Today I'm announcing that I will be joining the Williams family from 2025 onwards. As you guys know, it's been an intense few months combining racing with having to decide my future, but now I'm 100 percent committed and confident that Williams is the right place for me to spend my next few years.
"I really believe in the project. I really believe in the progress that has been done. And from the 1st of January of 2025, I will be pushing flat out to try and bring this team back where it belongs.
"Now it's time to go and get some rest, there's the summer break. I wanted to wish you all a good rest.
"I'm going to charge my batteries as there's still a lot of races left with Ferrari that I want to give my absolute best for, trying to get some more wins and some podiums before the end of the year. See you guys all and thanks for your support all these months. Appreciate it a lot."
Sainz is set to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams, partnering with Alex Albon under a two-year contract with the possibility of an extension.
Williams team principal James Vowles commented on the signing:
"Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties. Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upwards trajectory we are on. Carlos brings not just experience and performance, but also a fierce drive to extract every millisecond out of the team and car; the fit is perfect.
“In Alex and Carlos we will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid and with huge experience to guide us into the new regulations in 2026. Their belief in this organisation’s mission demonstrates the magnitude of the work going on behind the scenes. People should be in no doubt about our ambition and momentum as we continue our journey back to competitiveness – we are here, we are serious and with Dorilton’s backing we are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid.
“I also want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead.”