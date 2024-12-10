F1 News: Carlos Sainz Spotted For The First Time In Williams Car In Abu Dhabi
Carlos Sainz, poised to join Williams Racing next season, got his first experience behind the wheel of the team's FW46 F1 car at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Sporting his signature number 55, he took part in a filming test on Monday, paving the way for the official post-season testing on Tuesday morning.
Sainz officially commenced his journey with Williams, donning a plain white race suit and an unbranded helmet, signifying a clean slate with his new team. Due to the terms of his Ferrari contract, which remains in effect until the end of the year, he was unable to wear the sponsor-laden race suit while representing Williams.
The Yas Marina Circuit's two-car testing allowance provided the Spaniard a valuable opportunity to get an early start on his 2025 preparations. As part of his race driver privileges, Sainz tested the homologated Pirelli 2025 tires. He completed seven laps during his initial run, recording a best time of 1:26.484. For Tuesday, he has access to 10 tire sets, including one C2, three each of the C3 and C4, two C5s, and one C6. Notably, the C6 represents Pirelli's new ultra-soft compound, introduced as part of their 2025 range.
Joining Sainz, Williams has selected Formula 3 race winner Luke Browning as its rookie driver for the one-day test at the Yas Marina Circuit. Rookies are required to use Pirelli's 2024-spec tires, with the option to choose between the C3, C4, and C5 compounds.
The Ferrari driver moved to Williams to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. At Williams, he will be replacing Logan Sargeant and interim driver Franco Colapinto. The Grove outfit’s senior race engineer, Dave Robson revealed what the team aimed to achieve with Sainz in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. He said:
“[There are] two big items for that day, one is obviously Carlos, the other is the 2025 tyres.
“So main thing will be to make sure he’s comfortable in the car and knows his way around, and what we need to change ahead of the real work starting with him and the FW47 in February, so that’s one thing, that’ll probably consume a reasonable part of the day, and on top of that we’ll probably put him through a full set of tyre tests that’s good for him and good for us in terms of understanding Pirelli’s 2025 product.
“Beyond that we’ll see what he’s got to say.
“Obviously he can’t tell us what Ferrari’s up to but he can give us a first impression of where the current car is, and Alex [Albon’s] feedback during the race weekend, and decide based on that if and what we do ahead of February.”