F1 News: Carlos Sainz takes Pole Position in America

Carlos Sainz has taken the third Pole Position of his career in COTA, edging out teammate Charles Leclerc for the fastest time. 

The Monegasque will receive a 10-place grid penalty that puts him at the back of the field, so he will aim to try and recover positions in the race tomorrow. 

Max Verstappen could only manage third, though the Dutchman has proven more than capable of putting it together in race trim this season. 

Further down the field, Lance Stroll was the standout driver in the midfield, setting the 7th fastest time in the session. He will be promoted into the P5 on the grid after penalties are applied to Leclerc and Perez ahead. 

Norris capitalised on Zhou Guanyu's deleted Q2 time to optimise his starting position, putting together a strong lap to qualify in P8. 

Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo were the shock exits in Q1, with both drivers likely to be tasked with climbing up the field in tomorrow's race. 

Alfa Romeo will be pleased with their progression this weekend, seemingly taking a step forward with their upgrade package. 

Zhou Guanyu will be frustrated to have missed out on Q3 but has demonstrated the pace to contest for points tomorrow. 

