F1 News: Carlos Sainz Urges The Media To Stop Fueling Toxicity - 'Not A Healthy Place'
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who is set to join Williams in 2025, has criticized the media for its role in promoting toxicity through clickbait headlines that contribute to widespread misunderstandings about Formula 1 and its drivers. Sainz claimed that this culture of misrepresentation creates an environment that is "not a healthy place" in today’s world.
The 30-year-old driver addressed the media directly, asking it to be more responsible with the way news is published. This appeal comes as the Spaniard prepares to join Williams, a team less competitive than Ferrari, sparking questions about his decision. While limited options on the grid left Sainz with few alternatives, he placed his faith in team boss James Vowles’ ambitious vision to transform Williams into a championship-contending team. The Grove-based outfit is undergoing significant changes aimed at closing the gap with its rivals, a challenge Sainz is eager to embrace.
The recent clash between Sainz and his teammate Charles Leclerc during the Las Vegas Grand Prix also fueled online debate. Sainz ignored team orders not to overtake Leclerc, sparking controversy, especially after Leclerc's frustrated radio message to his team. While the issue was resolved internally, Sainz expressed concern over the speculation on social media, which had been amplified by media reports. He said:
"Social media is a very toxic place. It's always been a toxic place.
"From here, I ask the media - not the social media - to have a responsibility on the way you inform and write articles, and you inform those less-educated or less-understanding fans that are maybe a bit more biased to one side or the other, to make sure we can also help them understand how this sport works because it is a place that is becoming ever more toxic."
He added:
"I also believe there is a certain place on the media side... I'm not talking about any of you here again, but the way you [some areas of the media] can inform can also create clickbait, which then can bring misunderstandings and miscommunication, and can make people even more biased or even more toxic.
"One hundred per cent it's not a healthy place in the world right now, and I'm not a big fan of it, but let's try, between all of us, to control or all help these people that are at home and are feeling frustrated about one or the other not to take too many lighthearted [sic] conclusions about one another."