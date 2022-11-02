F1 News: Carlos Sainz wants to "complicate things" for Max Verstappen in 2023

Carlos Sainz is confident that he can start next season in good form and hopes to challenge Max Verstappen for race victories on a consistent basis.

This is what he told Car and Driver, explaining that his current level of performance - at least in his eyes - is strong enough to fight against Verstappen for race wins.

Sainz has struggled for most of this year to match his impressive performances from 2021, where he shocked most of the paddock with his adaptability and speed.

Few anticipated that Sainz would push his teammate Charles Leclerc in the way he did last season. Still, the Spaniard overcame all expectations and eventually finished 2021 with more points than his teammate.

A closer inspection of last year's campaign will show that Leclerc still had the edge in raw pace, but Sainz's results were nonetheless impressive, especially given it was his first year at the Scuderia.

In this year's campaign, Carlos Sainz has been significantly slower than Leclerc, especially in race trim, so the 28-year-old will hope to address this in 2023.

Looking ahead to next season, Carlos Sainz is looking to fight reigning Champion Max Verstappen from the beginning:

"I wish I had felt a little more comfortable at the beginning of the season, to make things a little more complicated for Max and together with Charles fight a little more.

"Max has had an incredible season, he deserves it. I think they are dominant, now Red Bull is dominant.

"But it's at the start of the season where they really did an immense job.

"My objective for next season is to start the year at the same level I am at now, which is very good, and to complicate things for Max [Verstappen].

"New year, new car, new regulations, even with the floor, we have another opportunity.

"I trust completely that the team can create a great machine and learn from the mistakes we have made this year.